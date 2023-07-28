Knott, Dennis Keith Age 66 of Lyndon Station & Formerly of Reedsburg

Dennis Keith Knott, age 66, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin (formally of Reedsburg) passed away surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 after a long battle with heart failure.

Dennis was born September 12th, 1956 in Reedsburg Memorial Hospital, Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the second son of Edward and Darlene (Francois) Knott.

Throughout Dennis’s life he worked in many areas such as factories, bars, and as a locksmith. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing in a pool and bowling league, working on cars, fishing, and going to garage sales. Dennis took pride in being able to fix almost anything. He was a jack of all trades and master of some.

Over the past 7 years of Dennis’ declining health, he saw the true meaning of family. He loved spending quality time with his life-long partner Lisa of 20 years, daughters Nikki and Allie Keesee, his “basically” son-in-laws Brant VanMarter and Isaac Bass, grandchildren Jazmin, Dominik, Harmonee, and Raelyn. As well as his household of pets and grand pets (although he would only claim 1 cat). Specifically, his buddy Cheeto.

As described by his partner Lisa, he had a smile and laugh that was the picture perfect Santa, as anytime he laughed his whole upper body and belly would bounce with him. Lisa would use many words to describe Dennis. He was handsome, rough around the edges, soft in the center, hair that would make any woman jealous (including herself), caring, funny and never missed a pun (whether it was age appropriate or not!) He treated everyone with respect and knew everyone deserved a second chance.

Dennis had a passion for jewelry. He was always watching jewelry television waiting to see what amazing deal he could snag for himself or “his girls”, as he called them. He loved collecting gemstones and everyone always looked forward to what unique piece of jewelry he would come up with for a gift. His cat, Cheeto, was an “a**hole” and Dennis was the only one who could keep Cheeto in line as his attitude was beyond difficult to deal with at times. He slept at Dennis’ feet and Dennis would always holler at Lisa to “get that s*** off his pillow so Cheeto can lay down”

In addition, Dennis had recently re-discovered his passion for bowling and fishing. Even though he was in a wheelchair, that didn’t stop his ability to out bowl Lisa and outfish her almost every time. He loved playing chess with his grandson Dominik, Allie and Lisa. He also loved watching TV shows like Secrets of Skin Walker Ranch with Lisa, old game shows from the 70’s, as well as many other shows like Pawn Stars, Storage Wars and America’s Got Talent.

He is proceeded in death by his

Parents: Darlene J. (Francois) Knott and Edward Clarence Knott.

Maternal Grandparents: Merle Cooper Francois and Grace Irene (Scott) Francois.

Paternal Grandparents: Edward Clarence Knott and Delia Belle (Parmeter) Knott. Maternal Aunts and Uncles: Arlene, Keith, Raymond, Josephine, Donna, Neah, Leon, and Jeta.

Paternal Aunts and Uncles: Estella, Lavern, Georgia, Laura, Martha, Edna, Ida, Anna, Vera, and Frank.

Brother: Richard Knott.

Nephews: LeRoy Knott and Travis Knott.

Son-in-law: Brant VanMarter.

Dennis is survived by the love of his life: Lisa Keesee. Son: Shane E. Knott. Daughters: Nikki and Allie Keesee (Isaac Bass). Brothers and Sisters: Clint (Joan) Knott, Theresa Goetsch, Scott (Rachel) Knott, Kelly (Henry Whitcomb) Knott, Lynn (Terence Stout) Knott, David (Annalise) Knott, Grandchildren: Adrian A. Knott, Jazmin, Dominik, Harmonee and Raelyn as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dennis could truly brighten any room he was in and will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be directed in Dennis’s memory to Lisa Keesee

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on August 20th, 2023 at Brewsters Lanes (121 Co Rd H, Reedsburg, WI 53959) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

