Knife attack at Marseille train station leaves at least 2 dead

At least two people were killed after a knife-wielding man allegedly attacked people at a train station in Marseille, France, an official said. The suspect was shot and killed by French soldiers after the incident at the Saint Charles train station in the port city in southern France, according to a spokesperson for the interior minister. The spokesperson said terror is the leading motive, but investigators are still gathering information on the incident. The Paris counterterrorism …

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.