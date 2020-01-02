Klentz, Harold L. Age 76 of Necedah
Harold L. Klentz, age 76 of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 30. 2019.
Harold was born on June 11, 1943 to LeRoy and Sophia Klentz in Reeseville, Wisconsin.
He married Donna (Wright) Klentz in Mauston on November 21, 1998
Harold loved to hunt and fish, attending church and spending time playing games on his computer.
Harold is survived by his wife Donna, a sister Janice (LeRoy) Kreier, his four children Lisa M. Klentz, Jeffrey (Mary) Ritchart of Necedah Greylan G. Richart of Necedah and Robyne (Kevin) Freber of Juneau, WI, his seven grandchildren Greg Ritchart, Jamie (Eric) Bauer, Elizabeth Ritchart, Jeffrey Ritchart, Kyrsten (Gavin) Smith, Joshua Ritchart and 1 great grandchild Benjamin and his dog Cricket.
Harold was preceded in death by his father and mother LeRoy and Sophia Klentz and a brother Frederick Klentz.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, New Lisbon where friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until time of service.
Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
