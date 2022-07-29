Klene, Roma L. Age 62 of Necedah
Roma L. Klene, age 62 of Necedah, WI. passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Roma was the daughter of Nevin L. and Barbara M. (Bean) Cornell and was born on October 17, 1959, in Heidelberg, Germany. Roma and her family moved back to the United States in 1961. They lived for a short time in Texas, then moved to Aurora, IL. Roma attended Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove for two years. She later moved to Necedah, WI in the early 2000’s and has resided there since.
Roma worked for The Reel Inn for several years, she worked as a cook at The Dirty Turtle for 5 years and most recently worked at the Dollar General in Necedah.
Roma loved animals; she would often help take care of her friends’ pets. She enjoyed playing the piano in her younger years. Roma was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Roma is survived by her mother Barbara Cornell of Beebe, Arkansas, her sister Ruth (Roger) Turner of Beebe, Arkansas, a niece Emily (Tyler) Turner of Taylor, Texas, nephews Marty (Christine) McDermott of Chicago, IL and Andrew McDermott of Aurora, IL., and by many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in the River Hills Memorial, Batavia, IL. The family requests that donations be made to the Carl W Nelson animal shelter in Mauston, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
