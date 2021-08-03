Klaus, Lawrence LaVere Age 82 of Arkdale

Lawrence LaVere Klaus, age 82, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.

Lawrence was born on August 17, 1938 in Adams, Wisconsin LaVere and Metta (Gustin) Klaus. He attended Adams-Friendship High School and received his GED while serving in the Marine Corp. He entered the Army at the age of 17 and served 6 years, he then entered the Marine Corp in 1965 and served there until August of 1980. He was a highly decorated Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam. Lawrence later worked at Volk Field until retiring in September of 2000.

He married Dody McNair on December 26, 2000, their surviving children are Dawn (Jeff) Reichoff, Kevin Klaus, Shane (Amy) Coles, Tricia (Jerry) Ray, Dorothy McNair, Tammy (Alan) Babcock, and George JR McNair; grandchildren: Cory, Abby, Jake, Haliegh, Derek, Lillie, Shai, Vikki, Ashton, Autumn, Chelea, and Liam and several Great-Grandchildren; siblings: Gordon (Mary) Klaus, Allan (BJ Nachreiner) Klaus, and Sandra (Mike Morrow) Roberts; special niece, Susan Glinski. Further survived by sister-in-law, Myrna Klaus and brother-in-law, Tom Olson, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, grandsons: Kyle and Alex; brothers: Kenny, Glenn, Ronald, and Matt; sisters: Yvonne, Marion, Marie, Elaine, and Alice; sisters-in-law: Lois, Carol, and Mary Jo; brother-in-law, Louie; and nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service with military rites will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at the White Creek Cemetery. Friends are then invited to the families home for a luncheon and continued fellowship.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.