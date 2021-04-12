Kirtz, Gertrude Nearly 100 of Necedah

Gertrude Kirtz, nearly 100 years old, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, 12:00 (Noon), at St. James Lutheran Church, Necedah, WI; with Pastor Roger Erdman presiding. Burial will take place at a later day in Forest Park, IL. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







