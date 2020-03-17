Kirsenlohr, Joyce Irene Age 86 of Friendship

Joyce Irene Kirsenlohr, 86, of Friendship, WI died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Hospital.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Adams. The Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, March 19th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Hancock Cemetery at a later date.

Joyce was born Jan 15, 1934, in Adams County to Ralph and Nora Jones. She married William Kirsenlohr on August 19, 1955 in Adams.

She grew up in the Adams-Friendship area and graduated from Adams-Friendship Schools. She then attended and graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a teaching certificate and taught school in the local area. Joyce was a farmer and homemaker being blessed with six children. She served as a board member on the Adams-Friendship Area School Board and the Adams County Board. She enjoyed the lake, hunting, fishing, swimming, watching sports (Go Packers, Brewers, and Badgers!), knitting, baking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Survivors include children, Dean (Donna) Kirsenlohr of Adams, Sue Welsh of Wautoma, Bruce (Jane) Kirsenlohr of Friendship, Cindy (Todd) Piper of Whitewater, Curt Kirsenlohr of Friendship, Lynn (Robert) Dehmlow of Arkdale; many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; and sister Dorothy Weber of Portage.

She was preceded into death by her husband, her parents, brother (Melvin Jones), sister (Thelma Sigourney) and grandson, (Kyle Kirsenlohr).

She will be dearly missed.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com





