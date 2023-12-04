Kirsenlohr, Clelia Age 96 of Adams-Friendship
Clelia Kirsenlohr, 96, of Adams-Friendship, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 1, 2023.
The daughter of Nicolo and Ninfa Scicolone, she was born on April 30, 1927 in Palermo, Sicily, Italy. Clelia grew up with her 4 siblings in Italy. She met her husband, George Kirsenlohr in 1946 and they were united in marriage on December 28, 1946 in Italy. Clelia was able to fulfill her dream of moving to the United States in 1948.
She was employed in the Adams-Friendship area at Charleston Cafe, Red Owl, Skyline, Mead Inn and was in the Presidents Club for Avon.
Clelia enjoyed traveling to different locations including Nevada, Florida and Hawaii. She also made several trips to Italy to visit her family.
Clelia loved her family and friends and took extreme pride in her children, Nicola (Debra) Kirsenlohr of Friendship, Diane (George) Mock of Adams, and George (Frank) Kirsenlohr of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Kirsenlohr, Jason Kirsenlohr, Christopher (Amy) Mock, David (Mindy) Mock, Daniel Mock, Sarah Mock (Mike), 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews that reside locally and in Italy. Clelia was preceded in death by her husband, George John Kirsenlohr in 1970, her sisters Pina and Sylvia, and brothers Nino and Alfredo.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff of Rosebrooke Assisted Living for their exceptional care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Town of Adams, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Source: WRJC.com
