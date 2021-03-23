King to return to Packers on a one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers have elected to bring back one of their own free agents, giving veteran corner Kevin King a one-year deal worth $6 million. The deal was reported by the NFL Network on Tuesday morning. King played in 11 regular season games and two playoff games last season, missing time with injuries during […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.