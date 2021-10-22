Kind’s CWD Legislation Passes House Ag Committee

A chronic wasting disease bill sponsored by Congressman Ron Kind unanimously passed the House Agriculture Committee Thursday. The Wisconsin Democrat is working with Pennsylvania Republican Glenn Thompson on legislation aimed at researching and managing the disease most often found in deer. C-W-D also affects elk, moose and caribou and is always fatal. Kind calls himself an “avid hunter” who knows how important it is to maintain a healthy deer herd in Wisconsin. So far, chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in 25 of the 50 states.

Source: WRJC.com







