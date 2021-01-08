Kind Calls Out Opponent For Taking Part in US Capitol Mob Protest

Area Congressman Ron Kind says that his Republican opponent in the November election was part of the mob of Trump supporters which swarmed the U-S Capitol building. Kind told reporters Wednesday, “Derrick Van Orden is standing side by side with these hooligans, in their assault against the Capitol.” He called it “very disappointing” for Van Orden to be engaged in that activity. Kind is blaming President Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol. Kind also said he’s more concerned over the Constitutional damage that’s been done through the efforts to prevent the certification of President-elect Joe Biden, by factions of the Republican Party and the president.

Source: WRJC.com







