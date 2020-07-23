Kimberly-Clark reports strong second quarter, plans to keep hiring in the pandemic
The company says it’s continuing to fulfill a deal with the state to keep 2,400 jobs in Wisconsin and is seeing sales growth.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
