Kimball, LeRoy E. “Roy”, age 93 of Wonewoc

Le Roy E. “Roy” Kimball, age 93 years, of Wonewoc, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

He was born on January 19, 1925 to Earl and Alma (Weber) Kimball in the Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, Wisconsin and graduated from the Wonewoc High School where he enjoyed boxing and playing on the Wonewoc village baseball team. Roy is a World War II Army Veteran who served on the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

Roy was united in marriage to Charlotte Jones on October 14, 1950 in Hillsboro. They lived in Wonewoc for many years. He was a truck driver for Heding Trucking in Union Center for 36 years.

He was a member of the Union Center American Legion Post 504 for many years, serving as Sergeant at Arms. He performed in the Jack Pine Savages Band, playing mandolin and accordion. Roy loved and rescued many animals in his lifetime and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; children, Edward Roy (Gale) Kimball, Melody (Kevin) Winchel, Valerie (Mike) Litty, Kimberly (Bruce) Thomure and Julie (Tom) Fitzgerald; 13 Grandchildren; 27 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and sisters, Frieda Hagemann, Marion Pagel and Alice Roloff. He was preceded in death by his Parents; sister, Wanda Field and brothers, Grover and Roland Kimball.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.