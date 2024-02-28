Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
Source: WRJC.com
-
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:12 PM
-
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:03 PM
-
Evers vetoes PFAS cleanup bill
by Bob Hague on February 28, 2024 at 10:49 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes a “forever chemicals” cleanup bill. The Republican authored bill passed the Legislature on party line votes. In a statement on Tuesday the Democratic governor said he continues to object to a provision that […]
-
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
BB FULL Game: Bangor at Royall (Panthers Win Outright SBC Championship)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 8:16 PM
-
Mile Bluff brings virtual intensive care to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:59 PM
-
KYLE DEGNER AND HEATHER HERSIL EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
John Hamm Talks to Teague Fenwick Calls Royall & New Lisbon Wrestling Matches at State
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:42 PM
-
Mauston Wrestling State Highlights & Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:40 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.