Kim Reynolds – Reynolds campaign ad on police support skips DeJear’s explanation
“Deidre DeJear refused to stand for police.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Hit-and-run crash kills Milwaukee teen, closes part of West Mason Street in Green Bay for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Green Bay police looking for driver of one of the vehicles, who fled the crash scene
-
RSV cases rising in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could […]
-
Schneider, Gerald Lynn Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM
-
Staszewski, Mary Margaret Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2022 at 3:19 PM
-
State Rep. Kristina Shelton faces challenge from Micah Behnke in Green Bay's 90th...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM
Shelton, the incumbent Democrat, and her Republican challenger answer questions on abortion, inflation, climate, election integrity, school funding.
-
Rondestvedt, Harold “Skip” Eugene Age 91 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM
-
Green Bay-area trick-or-treat times, days for Halloween 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, in the cities, villages and towns in Brown County.
-
The 6 questions the Nov. 8 election will answer about Wisconsin politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 11:06 AM
With the 2022 election a little more than a week away, here are six questions to ponder about the Wisconsin political landscape.
-
Gladys Redlich's killer was released on parole 2 years ago. Her family only recently...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Gladys Redlich's grandson says the family found out earlier this year the killer, Scott Jenkins was released on parole two years ago.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.