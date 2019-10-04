Kim Kardashian Back Release of Brendan Dassey

Reality T-V star Kim Kardashian West is lending support for the release of convicted murderer Brendan Dassey. Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted of raping and murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005. Dassey’s case was featured on the Netflix show “Making of a Murder,” which spurred a call to have him released. His lawyers they will file for a petition of executive clemency with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. They say Dassey was coerced into confessing. Kardashian shared a letter on Twitter Thursday that was written by Dassey to Governor Evers where he asks for his release. Kardashian’s tweet asks Evers to please read the note.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.