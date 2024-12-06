Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO spotlights complex challenge companies face in protecting top brass
In an era when online anger and social tensions are increasingly directed at the businesses consumers count on, Meta last year spent $24.4 million to surround CEO Mark Zuckerberg with security. But the fatal shooting this week of UnitedHealthcare CEO…
Rose, Mildred “Millie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM
Jaeggi, Dorothy Jean Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Lilly Pharmaceuticals plant in Kenosha County announces $3 billion expansion (PLEASANT PRAIRIE) A major expansion of a southeast Wisconsin manufacturer. Lilly Pharmaceuticals announced Thursday a $3 billion expansion of its manufacturing facility in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM
City to post speed limits in residential neighborhoods (MADISON) The City of Madison is posting speed limits in residential neighborhoods. As part of its Vision Zero Action Plan, the city is reducing speed limits on residential streets to 20 miles […]
Mauston School Board Meeting Audio
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM
Titletown Report for 12/5/2024
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2024 at 12:31 PM
The Packers and Lions open week 14 of the NFL season in Detroit tonight.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM
The Packers and Lions square off in a big NFC North battle tonight – The Bucks saw their 7-game win streak end – Marquette dropped their first game of the year – Wisconsin and Marquette both have opening round matches in the NCAA […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State Senate leaders name appointments to Joint Finance Committee (MADISON) State Senate leaders appoint members to the Legislature’s budget panel. Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein announced the reappointment of ranking member […]
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2024 at 8:52 PM
