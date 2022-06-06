Killer Of Retired Juneau County Judge Listed In Critical Condition After Shooting Himself

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the man accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge as 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde. He was found in the basement of former judge John Roemer’s home in the Town of Lisbon Friday. Uhde is hospitalized for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say Uhde had been sentenced to serve a six-year prison term by Judge Roemer in 2005. He reportedly was carrying a list of more than a dozen possible targets, including Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer, and U-S Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Source: WRJC.com







