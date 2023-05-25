Kids could fill labor shortages, even in bars, if these lawmakers succeed
Lawmakers in several states are looking to loosen child labor laws, even as the federal government cracks down on surging violations. In at least 10 states, legislators have proposed letting children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations as…
What are gas prices in Wisconsin right now heading into Memorial Day weekend?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Gas prices in Wisconsin are down significantly from 2022. Here's where you can find the cheapest.
Mike Gallagher-led China committee releases its first recommendations. What they say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM
The recommendations focus on addressing human rights abuses from China and deterring a potential invasion of Taiwan.
If you're traveling for Memorial Day this weekend in Wisconsin, here's what to expect
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM
One of the busiest travel weekends of the year approaches, and an estimated 800,000 Wisconsinites are expected to be on the move.
2 lawmakers push for $2 million in the state budget to help pay the costs of the Packers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM
The overall cost of staging the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay is estimated at $7.5 million and is viewed as an economic development bonanza.
Pfc. Bill Lambrecht, of Wausau, was wounded during the Korean War. His son looks back at...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM
Bill Lambrecht didn't talk much about his experiences during the Korean War. But copies of newspaper articles told his children about his heroism.
Miniature golf that's fun, environmental, educational, accessible arrives in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Golfers can learn about the environment in a fun way at Evergreen Miniature Golf, the only known course in Wisconsin accessible for all 18 holes.
Community members come out in force opposing Green Bay Area Public School District plan...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 2:39 AM
Over 50 speakers passionately spoke, urging to school board to not close their schools and to make decisions that ensure equity.
Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable, Latino community says. What happens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
It's not summer yet as frost is likely overnight in far northeastern Wisconsin, affecting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM
Temperatures may dip down to 26 degrees tonight in Florence County, and produce frost in other places as well.
