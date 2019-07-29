Kickapoo River Kayaker Resuced after Being Stranded 

On 07-26-2019, at 6:39 PM, a DNR Warden notified Vernon County Dispatch that he was at the canoe launch located at WildCat State Park and could hear a female calling for help. DNR and Park Services located Tierra M. Decker, age 19 of LaFarge, on the river bank located downstream from the canoe launch. Ontario Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene. DNR and Park Services responded up stream and made an attempt to recover Tierra M. Decker from the river bank. Officers were able to retrieve Decker and lead her out through the woods to State HWY 33 where she was examined by medical staff. Decker was with a large group and informed staff she was there for over three hours as her kayak had got away from her and she was left behind. Tierra M. Decker was returned to her group in Ontario and did not suffer any injuries.

