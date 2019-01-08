Kick, Thomas L. Age 84 of Baraboo

Thomas L. Kick, age 84, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at the Oxford Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow. Thomas was born March 4, 1934, in Libertyville, Illinois to Horace and Wilhelmina (Larsen) Kick. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1952. Thomas was in the Naval Reserves for nine years before he was honorably discharged. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Rice on June 19, 1954, in Oxford. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Being sober for 31 years was his biggest accomplishment but his children are what he was most proud of. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Horace & Wilhelmina Kick; daughter, Barbara Rounds, and son-in-law, Gregory Zimbric. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kick; daughter, Rebecca (Joseph) Solis; sons, Thomas Kick; Timothy (Janis) Kick; Todd (Janet) Kick; Richard (Jeana) Kick; daughter, Elizabeth (Donald) Schlieger; sister, Grace Zimmerman; brother, David Kick; grandchildren, Stephanie (Al), Aaron (Heather), Patrick, Douglas (Angie), Eric (Becky), Katie, Emily, Scott (Lisa), Oliver, Ramona, April, Nathaniel, Zachary (Meka), Emma (Tate), Maddie, Alex, and Cait; numerous great-grandchildren, and son-in-law, John Rounds. www.roseberrys.com

