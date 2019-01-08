Kick, Thomas L. Age 84 of Baraboo
Thomas L. Kick, age 84, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at the Oxford Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow. Thomas was born March 4, 1934, in Libertyville, Illinois to Horace and Wilhelmina (Larsen) Kick. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1952. Thomas was in the Naval Reserves for nine years before he was honorably discharged. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Rice on June 19, 1954, in Oxford. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Being sober for 31 years was his biggest accomplishment but his children are what he was most proud of. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Horace & Wilhelmina Kick; daughter, Barbara Rounds, and son-in-law, Gregory Zimbric. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kick; daughter, Rebecca (Joseph) Solis; sons, Thomas Kick; Timothy (Janis) Kick; Todd (Janet) Kick; Richard (Jeana) Kick; daughter, Elizabeth (Donald) Schlieger; sister, Grace Zimmerman; brother, David Kick; grandchildren, Stephanie (Al), Aaron (Heather), Patrick, Douglas (Angie), Eric (Becky), Katie, Emily, Scott (Lisa), Oliver, Ramona, April, Nathaniel, Zachary (Meka), Emma (Tate), Maddie, Alex, and Cait; numerous great-grandchildren, and son-in-law, John Rounds. www.roseberrys.com
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- State Republicans discuss ongoing government shutdown3 hours ago
- Kick, Thomas L. Age 84 of Baraboo4 hours ago
- Tralmer, Steve R. Age 55 of Tomah4 hours ago
- Stone (Heitman), Stella Irene Age 94 of Wisconsin Dells5 hours ago
- You call that snow? In Hurley, the Snow Capital of Wisconsin, they get 16 feet per year7 hours ago
- Milkweed Market, Ink Splash partner to sell clothing, more at ODC site in Wisconsin Rapids7 hours ago
- Kim Bremmer, David Kohl to Open 2019 Corn/Soy Expo7 hours ago
- NFL’s Fuel Up to Play 60 Program Celebrates 10 Years7 hours ago
- CVTC Planning Beekeeping Course in 20197 hours ago
- Inspections: Dirty spice containers found8 hours ago
- Beehive safety in parks debated10 hours ago
- New area legislators sworn into office10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.