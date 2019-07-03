Key Evers veto increases per-pupil schools funding

Wisconsin school districts could see more money, thanks to a veto by Governor Tony Evers. One of Evers’ 78 separate vetoes increases per-pupil aid by $87 million more dollars than the Republican-controlled Legislature approved. Evers on Wednesday called that “easily the most important veto that we had.” It’s one that state Senate Majority Leader Scott […]

