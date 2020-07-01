Kewaunee County couple: He climbed into planes from speeding cars. She rode on their wings.
Donald and Nellie DeBaker of Luxemburg performed in front of tens of thousands of people a week across the country.
Packers preseason schedule cut in half
by Bill Scott on July 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM
NFL Training Camp start dates haven’t changed, but the number of preseason games on the schedule has. The NFL will trim two preseason games off of its schedule, as first reported by ProFootballTalk.com. A ESPN report said the first and […]
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.3% positive with more than 12,000 tests
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2020 at 10:18 PM
For the second day in a row, more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Wisconsin. And 4.3 percent, that’s 540 of 12,068 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, were positive. That’s 60 fewer confirmed cases from Tuesday. As you […]
Thompson seeks input as UW System Interim President
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2020 at 10:12 PM
Former Governor Tommy Thompson officially became interim head of the UW System on Wednesday. One of his first actions was to launch an online “listening post” for people to send him feedback. “We are going to need your help,” […]
Madison dials back on reopening as Milwaukee relaxes restrictions
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Milwaukee moved forward with reopening plans on Wednesday, while Madison dialed back. With COVID-19 cases increasing, Madison and Dane County restricting some businesses. Restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants and – a big driver […]
Packers move training camp to Lambeau to comply with NFL rules, end 62 straight years at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2020 at 9:31 PM
For COVID-19 safety reasons, the Packers won't move into the college dorms in De Pere or train on campus as they have since 1957.
St. Norbert College announces first confirmed case of COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2020 at 9:28 PM
The college has not said whether the person is a student or an employee but said they didn't enter campus while infected.
As annual festivals disappear from the calendar, it's one more challenge for churches
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2020 at 8:58 PM
As the pandemic disrupts typical community events, churches find new ways to connect.
