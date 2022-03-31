Kevin Nicholson said he didn't want Republican Party's endorsement in governor's race, then asked for it anyway
A GOP committee took no action on Nicholson’s request after he declined to records showing how much money he has raised or how many donors he has.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Bowser, William Richard Age 88 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2022 at 3:11 PM
-
Vinopal, Donald Richard 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Attorney who backs election decertification enters Attorney General race to investigate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM
Karen Mueller said she is running in order to investigate six Wisconsin hospitals for decisions to not administer ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.
-
Kevin Nicholson said he didn't want Republican Party's endorsement in governor's race,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM
A GOP committee took no action on Nicholson's request after he declined to records showing how much money he has raised or how many donors he has.
-
Light to moderate snow to continue through Thursday morning for northeast and central...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM
The heaviest amount of snow is expected to be two to four inches in some areas of central and northeast Wisconsin.
-
Untraceable 'ghost guns' pose new worry for Green Bay-area police, threaten to serve as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2022 at 1:44 PM
Despite police, DA's concerns, a kit that enables people to finish assembly of a gun is not illegal, despite the lack of a serial number on weapon.
-
Green Bay is 'ready and eager' to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM
For years, transgender people in northeast Wisconsin hid from view, but today's
-
Thunder, rain, snow all possible beginning Wednesday; parts of Milwaukee metro, as well...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM
A spring storm is going to bring the possibility of rain, thunder and snow to Wisconsin beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.
-
Failure to understand and share feelings with each other runs counter to our nature. So...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM
It seems the worst of human nature is often on display, sometimes on a small canvas, sometimes much larger. Scientists tell us that's dangerous.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.