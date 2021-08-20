Kevin Nicholson holds events around Wisconsin as he decides whether to run for governor or Senate
The retired Marine’s recent events have focused on support for the police and opposition to critical race theory.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Nobody Grows More Cranberries Than Wisconsin – Again
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM
-
Juneau County Fair Underway in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 17 New Cases of COVID19 during Wednesday Report
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM
-
ATV Accident in Clearfield Township
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM
-
Kevin Nicholson holds events around Wisconsin as he decides whether to run for governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The retired Marine's recent events have focused on support for the police and opposition to critical race theory.
-
It started with a Wizard of Oz plate. Three decades later, Garry Parrett's Land of Oz...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM
The Land of Oz Museum in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, has 15,000 memorabilia items for visitors to see.
-
Wizard of Oz museum in small Wisconsin town has 15,000 collectibles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Garry Parrett, owner of the Land of Oz Museum in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, has a collection of Wizard of Oz pieces from more than three decades.
-
No criminal charges for mishandled Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault cases, state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM
But agency recommends reforms regarding alcohol consumption and romantic relationships between Guard members
-
Wisconsin had at least 10 Native American boarding schools. Here's what to know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM
At least 10 boarding schools for Native youth were in Wisconsin. Thousands of Native children in Wisconsin went to those schools.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.