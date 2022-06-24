Kevin McCarthy – Kevin McCarthy said domestic oil is more affordable than imported oil. It costs more
“American oil is … more affordable” than foreign oil.
Source: Politifacts.com
Roe decision means an immediate halt to abortion in Wisconsin, setting the stage for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM
Supporters and opponents of abortion access have long said overturning Roe would put back into effect the state ban, but legal challenges are likely.
Wisconsin politicians react as SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
by Bob Hague on June 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Republican and Democratic Wisconsin politicians are reacting, to Friday’s action by the the U.S. Supreme Court, overturning Roe v. Wade. “This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the […]
A Wisconsin woman who opposed abortions but terminated a pregnancy at 36 shares her story...
by Sheboygan Press on June 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM
Wisconsin used to have many more abortion clinics. Now, Planned Parenthood's Sheboygan clinic is one of only four in the state.
Mauston Routes Stoddard 9-2 in Legion Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM
'You truly don't know how many people love you': Brandon Colligan's family hopes others...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM
Brandon Colligan died by suicide, but his brother and stepbrother didn't know he was struggling. Their message: reach out, talk to someone.
Former Green Bay Packers accountant from Pulaski dies; Bob Harlan says Blasczyk was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2022 at 1:23 PM
Dick Blasczyk of Pulaski spent nearly two decades keeping an eye on Green Bay Packers finances.
Tammy Baldwin backs, Ron Johnson votes against bipartisan gun safety bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
Oconto council to decide whether to allow wedding barn, outdoor events in residential zone
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Oconto Riviera co-owner says uncertainty caused by the city's trial period and his neighbors' lawsuit are hurting business.
Marquette poll reveals an 'enthusiasm gap' that could become a factor in Wisconsin races...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.
