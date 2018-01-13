Kenya says 1 killed as suspected al-Shabab attack convoy
Kenyan officials say a civilian was killed and several policemen wounded when suspected members of the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab attacked a convoy of vehicles.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Sioux City bridge repair project may be delayed until 20192 hours ago
- GOP-leaning states line up to require work for Medicaid2 hours ago
- Kenya says 1 killed as suspected al-Shabab attack convoy3 hours ago
- Trump waives Iran sanctions, gives nuke deal ‘last chance’3 hours ago
- Assembly to vote on making harassment training mandatory3 hours ago
- Bill would protect Wisconsin Indian burial mounds3 hours ago
- Gordon Kenneth Falk5 hours ago
- Southern Door boys handle Algoma in basketball6 hours ago
- Knights of Columbus to sponsor free throw contest6 hours ago
- Wisconsin State Sports for Saturday 1/13/186 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 1/13/186 hours ago
- From Mauston to Memphis – 19 yr old Mauston iLead alumni to perform at the International...7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.