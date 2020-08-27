Kenosha updates: Wisconsin GOP lawmaker outlines police reform bills
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Kenosha updates: Attorneys for Blake criticize disparate police responses to Blake and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 7:26 PM
Much of Kenosha's deadly protest shooting was captured on social media videos. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM
Videos give a play-by-play of the shootings in Kenosha on Tuesday that left two people dead and at least one injured.
Bice: 'Do you have enough ammo?' Radio host urges 'militia' and 'patriots' to use guns to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Vicki McKenna, who airs on WISN-AM (1130), defended the Illinois teen accused of killing two individuals during protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Severe storms possible on Thursday across much of Wisconsin; hot and humid across the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM
Severe storms are possible across much of Wisconsin on Thursday into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Kenosha County sheriff's 2018 comments that some people 'aren't worth saving' resurface...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM
"I'm to the point where I think society has to come to a threshold where there are some people that aren't worth saving," David Beth said in 2018.
U.S. Department of Justice will review shooting of Jacob Blake
by Bob Hague on August 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM
The U.S. Department of Justice will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. “Because they have no connection to this law enforcement officer. They’re never going to have these […]
Oshkosh police searching for 2 missing people; neither have their needed diabetes...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM
Oshkosh police say Jaclyn Smith, 33, went missing Aug. 21 and may be in Green Bay. Matthew Glocke, 28, went missing Thursday and may be in Appleton.
After teen is charged with killing 2 at protests over Jacob Blake shooting, turmoil in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
