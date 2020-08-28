Kenosha updates: Small group continues protest, while police arrest some past curfew
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 5:01 AM
Donald Trump accepts nomination from White House lawn, striking themes of law and order
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 4:32 AM
Addressing the nation from the White House on final night of the RNC, the president mentioned Kenosha by name, but not Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by a police officer.
Green Bay protesters and advocates show support for Jacob Blake, call for justice in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 28, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Residents led a candlelight vigil and Black Lives Matter protest downtown Thursday night.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with intentional and reckless homicide in Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 2:45 AM
Charges were filed Thursday against Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style weapon.
Flash flood watch issued for northern half of Milwaukee metro, plus Sheboygan, Fond du...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 1:56 AM
Severe storms are possible across much of Wisconsin on Thursday into Thursday night and again on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash flood watch issued through Friday for portions of central, east central Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 28, 2020 at 1:27 AM
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Wisconsin counties including Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
What we know -- and don't know -- so far about the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 1:18 AM
Questions remain about the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, but here's what we know.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert weigh in on Kenosha shootings and protests on 'Daily Show'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM
"Black people are tired of hearing 'I'm sorry,'" Noah said. "What they are...hearing is, 'I'm sorry, and I'm sorry that it's going to happen again.'"
