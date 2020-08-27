Kenosha updates: Fourth night of protests peaceful, after three nights of violence; Mike Pence decries violence at RNC
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Green Bay School District announces plan to feed its over 21,000 students during virtual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2020 at 1:45 PM
Beginning Sept. 1, parents, guardians and students can pick up grab and go meals from the district.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 1:37 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Severe storms possible on Thursday across much of Wisconsin; hot and humid across the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 1:36 PM
Severe storms are possible across much of Wisconsin on Thursday into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wisconsin sent thousands of thermometers to school districts. How effective are they at...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 27, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Temperature screenings are one way to measure the health of students and staff, but they may miss people who are infected and not showing symptoms.
After teen is charged with killing 2 at protests over Jacob Blake shooting, turmoil in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 12:20 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
Who is Billy? Highground tries to solve mystery of hundreds of Korean War photos donated...
by Marshfield News-Herald on August 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM
A flash drive labeled "Billy's Korea" contains about 300 photos. Donated to The Highground, officials there want to learn more about who took them.
State Apple Growers Ready for Direct Sales
on August 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Got a sweet tooth for one of the state's more nutritious fruits? Perhaps you may want to find a local apple orchard! The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association says trees across the region are heavy with ripening apples that are ready to be picked.
Equity Co-op Offering College Scholarships
on August 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Baraboo-based Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is offering ten $1,000 scholarships to students who have completed two or more semesters at an accredited college, university or technical school; as well as two $750 scholarships […]
