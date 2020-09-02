Kenosha updates: Biden campaign assails Trump for not condemning 'violence of all kinds'; Fight occurs between Trump backer and protesters
Journal Sentinel reporters are covering the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during subsequent protests.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Art, design and sanding: How an English furniture craftsman is making it in Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on September 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM
Graham Coulson will say that his obsessing sanding is what makes his wood furniture special. But his mid-century modern design flair catch the eye.
Kids across Wisconsin went back to school. Check out the photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Students headed back to school for an unprecedented year.
Packers party house owners hope late-season home games help offset lack of fans to begin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Party house rentals for Packers games have stalled as fans remain unsure if they will be able to attend games. The property owners have responded in different ways.
Black pastors address Trump at Kenosha round table event
by Bob Hague on September 2, 2020 at 2:28 AM
Husband and wife pastors, James and Sharon Ward of Skokie, Illinois, were the Black participants present for President Donald Trump’s round table discussion in Kenosha on Tuesday. The Wards said they are pastors to Julia Jackson, the mother of […]
Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday
by Bob Hague on September 2, 2020 at 1:55 AM
Wisconsin saw a jump in new coronavirus numbers Tuesday. After fewer than 4,000 tests reported on Monday with 266 new cases of coronavirus, there were more than 10,000 coronavirus tests reported Tuesday. Some of us get sicker from #COVID19 than […]
Evers announces interest-free loans for Kenosha businesses
by Bob Hague on September 2, 2020 at 1:43 AM
Kenosha business owners trying to recover from damage that occurred during riots last week will get help from the state. Interest-free loans will help businesses to make repairs and replace inventory. Governor Tony Evers said the Wisconsin Economic […]
In Kenosha, Trump brushes off question about systemic racism
by Bob Hague on September 2, 2020 at 1:36 AM
In Kenosha on Tuesday, President Donald Trump deflected, when a reporter asked whether he believe’s there is systemic racism in America. “We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland, and here other places. […]
Five takeaways from a peaceful (and highly political) visit to Kenosha by President...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2020 at 12:31 AM
A look at the takeaways from a presidential visit to embattled Kenosha that was embraced by Republicans and decried by Democrats.
