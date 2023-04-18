Kenosha man who killed ex-girlfriend while she was on phone with 911 will never be freed from prison

The man who killed his ex-girlfriend in their Kenosha home while she was on the phone with 911 begging for help will never be eligible for release from prison.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







