Kenosha braces for more unrest as DA mulls whether to charge officer in Blake shooting
Kenosha City Council is planning to vote on a emergency declaration in the event the district attorney makes a decision in the Jacob Blake shooting.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin to join 10 others from GOP in refusing to certify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2021 at 1:18 AM
Ron Johnson will join 10 other Republican U.S. senators to make their stand Wednesday as Congress convenes to certify Joe Biden's win.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM
Bonduel man killed in Shawano County New Year's Day rollover crash
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a fatal Shawano County crash that killed a 56-year-old Bonduel man and sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.
What we know and don't know about why and how a Grafton health care worker destroyed more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM
What was the pharmacist's motive for destroying the vaccines, how was it discovered and what's next? Here's what we know so far.
Wisconsin had 4,859 COVID-19 deaths in 2020
by Bob Hague on January 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin stands at 4,859 for the year just ended. The state Department of Health Services reported on Thursday that COVID-19 was a factor in 41 more deaths. DHS reported 3,810 newly confirmed cases on […]
A local trucking company donated 52 bikes to charity | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM
Contract Transport Services, a Green Bay-based trucking company, donated 52 bikes to charity.
2021 will bring new developments and businesses to Green Bay, but will it bring recovery?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM
A $500 million new paper mill, a 120,000-square-foot expo hall and new anchors at Bay Park Square. The Green Bay area has a lot of developments and business news to look forward to in 2021.
Aurora pharmacist arrested after Grafton police say he sabotaged more than 500 COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 2:05 AM
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
FBI investigating COVID-19 vaccine 'tampering' after Aurora says employee intentionally...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 2:01 AM
An initial investigation led Aurora officials to believe the removal was a mistake, but the now-fired individual said Wednesday it was purposeful.
