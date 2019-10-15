Kendall Man Sentenced for Child Sex Crimes

A Kendall man could face up to 60 years in prison for sex crimes against children. 41 year old David Hamilton was convicted of 45 counts of Possession Child Pornography, 6 counts of a Registered Sex Offender Photographing a Minor without Consent, 5 counts of Exposing Genitals, and 1 count of Child Exploitation. Hamilton will serve 35 initial years in confinement and another 25 years of extended supervision. Tomah Police Officer David Sloan led the investigation into Hamilton.

Source: WRJC.com





