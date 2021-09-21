Kendall Man & Passenger Uninjured After Breaks Go Out on Truck Hauling Forage Box

On September 17th Cory Cooper, Kendall, was operating a heavy truck and forage box on County Road WW, in the town of Hillsboro. Cooper was traveling southbound downhill when the brakes failed. The truck traveled through the intersection, struck an embankment, went through a fence, and became emerged in a marshy area. Cooper and his passenger,did not report any injuries. The truck received functional damage.

Source: WRJC.com







