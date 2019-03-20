Kendall Man Arrested After Authorities Find Drugs in Vehicle

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Brandon Sebranek age 24 of rural Kendall, WI following a traffic stop. The traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Maple Ln and State Highway 82 in the Town of Union.

A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office clocked a vehicle traveling 71mph in a 55mph speed zone and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Brandon R. Sebranek. After gathering information it was determined that Sebranek was required to submit to random drug testing as part of his court ordered bond conditions. A search of his person revealed Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Sebranek was subsequently charged with Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sebranek was also cited for speeding.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

