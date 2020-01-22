Kendall Couple Faces Charges after December Altercation

A Kendall couple is facing charges after a December dispute. 32 year old Amanda Meltesen and 31 year old Jerrad Williams face charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct. The incident happened in the Town of Wellington. Meltesen alleged Williams had tackled her as she was trying to get away from him. Williams claimed Meltesen ripped his shirt and shattered his windshield as he attempted to leave.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.