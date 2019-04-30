Ken Anderson to perform at Terrace Heights

The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Monday, May 6 at 2 pm for an afternoon of entertainment! Join Ken Anderson as he will be performing his one man show of “Return to Mayberry.”

This event is free and open to the public, however space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.

Source: WRJC.com





