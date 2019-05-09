Ken Andersen Performed “Return to Mayberry”

On Monday, May 6, Ken Anderson presented “Return to Mayberry” at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. A retired teacher of 36 years, Ken enjoys reflecting on the simpler times of Mayberry with fellow fans of The Andy Griffith Show.

Ken shared some laughs with those in attendance as he began his presentation with trivia questions about The Andy Griffith Show. He also talked about how the people in his small hometown of Dorchester, Wisconsin compared greatly to that of the good folk of Mayberry. Ken took the audience back in time, when gas prices were low and ice cream cones cost only a nickel. He shared stories about the similarities of where his mom would do their grocery shopping, the local fishing pond, and the gas station that his father worked at. He also reminisced about the church he attended and even the ice cream shop down the road. Ken developed his passion for Mayberry at the age of 14 when he watched the first season with his father in 1960. “Looking back, I believe that many viewers watched the show to relax, and to forget about the war and all the world’s problems.” he said.

Ken’s presentation at Terrace Heights was a crowd-pleaser. He stated, “I have done over 90 shows now. I simply enjoy talking to others about my passion for Mayberry.” Ken and his wife also participate in car shows and parades to show off his 1955 Ford (replicating the 1954 model featured on the show), as well as his exact replica of the ’65 Mayberry police squad car. He has even written a book, entitled “Mayberry Reflections: The Early Years,” which is a reflection on some of the episodes from The Andy Griffith Show. Ken proudly donates all of the proceeds to his hometown library, where the money is used to purchase children’s books.

For information about upcoming events at Terrace Heights, call 608-847-2377. Ask about a tour of the facility as well- apartments are now available.

Source: WRJC.com





