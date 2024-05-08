Kemnitz, Marlyn Donald Age 74 of Tomah

Marlyn Donald Kemnitz, age 74, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Tomah Health, after a courageous fight to the very end with cancer.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10:30 until 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Marlyn’s burial will be held at a later date in the Arthur Cemetery near Platteville, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







