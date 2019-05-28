Kelly to seek 10 year term on Wisconsin Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly is seeking a 10-year term. The 55-year-old Kelly, a member of the court’s conservative majority, was appointed in 2016 by former Governor Scott Walker to fill the unexpired term of David Prosser. Kelly said Tuesday that he decided to seek a full term after hearing from enthusiastic voters following the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.