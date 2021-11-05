Kelley, Michael S. Age 82 of Mauston

Michael S. Kelley, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison. Mike was born June 14, 1939. He was the oldest child of Dr. and Margaret J.H. Kelley. He attended school in Hillsboro graduating in 1957, and received his Bachelors of Science degree from UW Stevens Point.

He married his high school sweetheart, Myrna Strait, on August 22nd, 1959. She was the love of his life, best friend, and soulmate. They were married for 62 years. They were blessed with two children, Mark (Maureen) of Rochester, MN, and Mary (Victor) Czajka of West Salem.

He was called to active duty and proudly served in the Army in 1961-’62 during the Berlin Crisis as a member of the 32nd Division National Guard. He remained a member of the American Legion throughout his life.

He spent 34 years teaching in the Mauston School System, a career that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was an accomplished and inspiring teacher. He also coached St. Pat’s Junior High boys and Mauston Middle School girls basketball for 25 years. After retirement, Mike was elected to the Juneau County Board of Supervisors and served for the past 20 years. He was loved and respected by his colleagues, friends, and former students.

In 1971, Mike joined Lions Club and was a very involved member for 50 years. He was a past President, Lion of the Year, Zone Chairman, and served as District Governor in 2008-2009. He received the Lions Club’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian service from Lions International in 2005. He lived his life to serve and left his mark on many.

He always had one foot in Mauston and one in the country at his farm. He loved being outdoors and working the land and raising steers. Additionally, he looked forward to pheasant hunting in South Dakota and fishing in Canada. He was rarely without a western novel written by Louis L’Mour. He and Myrna took many trips together, and cherished time with family and friends at their Pine Cove summer home on Castle Rock Lake.

Mike loved to be with family and always put them first. He was called “G-Pa” by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who were his special loves. He was a devoted, kind-hearted, and fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather. He created a special bond with each and every one, constantly making them feel like the most important person in his world.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna, 2 children, Mark and Mary Ellen, 5 grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Michael, Kari, and Kelly, brother, Jim Kelley, and sister, Margaret Wopat.

Mike had an incredibly full life, both personally and professionally. To celebrate his life there will be a visitation held at the Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Monday, Nov. 8th, from 4:00 – 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:00 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, with Father John Potaczek officiating, viewing from 11:00 until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mauston Lions Club or service organization of your choice. The Picha Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







