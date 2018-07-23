Kelda Helen Roys – Gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys falsely attacks Scott Walker for loss in manufacturing jobs

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys falsely attacks Scott Walker for loss in manufacturing jobs



Democratic gubernatorial candidates have been taking shots at Republican Gov. Scott Walker since the race began. Kelda Roys, a former state representative from Madison and one of eight Democratic contenders, has been sharp with criticism as it relates to jobs and the economy. At a May 15, 2018 meet-and-greet in downtown Madison, she told those in attendance: "Just last year alone, we lost 4,000 manufacturing jobs." That echoed a claim from a series of tweets on April 18, 2018. In one tweet, Roys wrote: "Households in Wisconsin have paid over $500 for one of Walker’s corporate tax giveaways. Much …

Source: Politifacts.com

