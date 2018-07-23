Kelda Helen Roys – Gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys falsely attacks Scott Walker for loss in manufacturing jobs
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys falsely attacks Scott Walker for loss in manufacturing jobs
Democratic gubernatorial candidates have been taking shots at Republican Gov. Scott Walker since the race began. Kelda Roys, a former state representative from Madison and one of eight Democratic contenders, has been sharp with criticism as it relates to jobs and the economy. At a May 15, 2018 meet-and-greet in downtown Madison, she told those in attendance: "Just last year alone, we lost 4,000 manufacturing jobs." That echoed a claim from a series of tweets on April 18, 2018. In one tweet, Roys wrote: "Households in Wisconsin have paid over $500 for one of Walker’s corporate tax giveaways. Much …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
News At Other State Sites:
- PolitiFact: 4,000 state jobs lost?8 hours ago
- New Lisbon School District Sets Registration8 hours ago
- Electric line break comes at an opportune for Washington Island8 hours ago
- Fascination with rare and unusual aircraft draws visitors to EAA AirVenture 2018 in Oshkos...8 hours ago
- Police logs: Vehicle parts left behind on woman's lawn8 hours ago
- Internet outage affects Spectrum customers throughout Midwest8 hours ago
- Proposed FoodShare Eligibility Changes Could Be Too Broad8 hours ago
- Big Ten Announces Football Preseason Honors9 hours ago
- Some Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella risk9 hours ago
- Kewaunee Collects Boat Launch Fees Electronically9 hours ago
- Suspected Double-Murderer Arrested After Milwaukee Standoff10 hours ago
- Wisconsin international trapshooter aiming for the Olympics10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.