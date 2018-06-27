Keichinger & Willard Recognized by Juneau County Board for Long Standing Service

The Juneau County Board recognized Michael Keichinger and Kay Willard for their long standing service with the county. Keichinger was awarded with a plaque for 41 years of service and Willard was awarded a plaque for 37 years of service. In other news from the recent Juneau County Board meeting, The County Board approved of hiring a full time public health nurse. The nurse will be paid by grant funding and the position will cease if grant money is not available. The county also approved of hiring a full time soil and water conservation assistant technician. The board also approved a land sale for in the Town of Germantown. The county is selling 190 land locked acres to Adam Fischer for $190,000. Matt Komiskey gave his report on Land and Water resources. Komiskey advised the board there will be a meeting on July 17th from 6-8pm at the Necedah Town Hall to discuss the high nitrate levels in wells in Armenia Township. Komiskey says the meeting will discuss how to find cleaner drinking water for the residence of Armenia. The next County Board meeting will also be on July 17th at 9:30am.

