Keep an eye out for algae blooms on the lake this summer, says the DNR
Summer heat and calm conditions on many lakes across the state is causing lake scum and algae blooms. Gina LaLiberte with the DNR says those ‘blue-green’ algae that cause the blooms can sicken people and cause skin irritation. “Any time you see discolored water that can be green or other colors, or you see foamy […]
Source: WRN.com
