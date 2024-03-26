Keena, Lois A. Age 89 of Oxford
Lois A. Keena, age 89, of Oxford, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the Strongs Prairie Cemetery, Town of Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Thursday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Lois was born August 16, 1934, in Merrill, Wisconsin to Lester Alonzo and Martha (Blake) Smart. She graduated from New Miner Grade School and later the Wisconsin Rapids High School in 1952. She married Rollin M. Keena on February 28, 1953, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Lois worked in the shoe department at Sears and retired in 1986.
Lois enjoyed genealogy, crafting, dancing, fishing, going to the casino and especially spending time with her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents: Lester & Martha Smart; husband: Rollin Keena; daughters: Lucinda Watson & Janice Puckett; stepson: Galen Keena; sisters: Betty Tiffany & Dolores Zellmer, and stepbrother: Lester Smart Jr.
Survivors include her
daughter, Rhonda (Douglas) Vitcenda of Ontario, WI
Son – Rodney Keena of Adams, WI
Son- Kevin Keena of Janesville, WI
Granddaughter – Angie (Darin) Bishop of Las Vegas, NV
Grandson – Richard Guetzman of Eau Claire, WI
Granddaughter Jenny Tafel of Newbern, AL
Grandson, Eric (Toni) Watson of Plano, TX
Grandson- Matt Watson of Eau Claire, WI
Granddaughter- Rebecca Watson of Eau Claire, WI
Grandson – Thomas Peterson of Ontario, WI
Granddaughter- Roxann (Aaron) Leitzke of Hustisford, WI
Grandson – Bobby Keena of Janesville, WI
Granddaughter – Kari Keena of Janesville, WI
Grandson Kenny (Krysta) Stahl of Lancaster, WI
Great-Grandkids:
Angie, Brittany, Jordan, Dylan
Richard, Hannah
Jenny, Elijah, Gabriel, Tabitha, Micah
Eric, Lexi, Deakon
Tom, Matthew, Kristen, Jason, Nathan, Lincoln
Roxann, Oliver, Annabelle
Kari, Kylie, Dylan
Good friends, Maryann Jones, Joan Gruenwald, and Karen Dettlaff
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
