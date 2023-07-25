Keach, Shirley Lorraine Age 83 of Adams County
Shirley Lorraine Keach, Age 83, passed away on July 20, 2023 at North Ridge Assisted Living Memory Care in Stevens Point, WI.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service
Cremation will follow the service with final interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery.
Shirley was born on March 13, 1940 in Endeavor, WI to Roy & Edna (Stahmer) Allen. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1958. On October 18, 1958 she married Ronald Hugh Keach in Clyman, WI. Ronald and Shirley were married for 62 years. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother and a good friend to many. She was soft-spoken and had a kind heart. She was a good homemaker, baker and cook.
Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband Ronald (DOD: 3/28/21), parents, Roy & Edna, step-father, Joseph Wolf, in-laws, Hugh and Ruby Keach, brother Donald Allen & sisters, Betty Young & Marian Wakeley and infant great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Sylvie Goodhue.
She is survived by her daughter: Julie (Robert) Goodhue, sons: Danny Keach, Michael (Charmaine) Keach and David (Kathy) Keach, grandchildren: Benjamin (Laine) Goodhue, Jamie Ann (Dustin) Henriksen, Scott (Becky) Keach, Cassandra (Derick) Borchardt, Ashley Straight, and Nick (Sharla) Rogers, great-grandchildren: Beatrix Goodhue, Dawson and Jase Henriksen, Isabell and Ashton Kemper, Tia Waller, Finlee, Reid and Grant Borchardt, Hunter (Peter) Kor, Autumn (Aliyah Johnson) Waller, and Hailee Straight.
The family would like to thank Liberty Village Assisted Living in Adams and North Ridge Assisted Living Memory Care in Stevens Point for the wonderful and loving care that they gave to Shirley these past few years.
Source: WRJC.com
