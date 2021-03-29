Keach, Ronald Hugh Age 84 of Adams County

Ronald Hugh Keach, Age 84 passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI on March 28, 2021.

Ron was born on July 7, 1936 to Hugh & Ruby (Hanson) Keach in Friendship, WI. He graduated from AF High School in 1954 and set a school record in track for the 440. He married Shirley Allen in Clyman, WI on Oct. 18, 1958. He served in the US Army for 3 years. He worked as a telegrapher on the Railroad, worked at the Papermill in Port Edwards for several years and ran the family farm along with his father & his sons. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, served on the Church Council, was a member of the Trinity Cemetery Association, served as Strongs Prairie Township Chairman, was a director on the Board at the Necedah Bank & was a member and past President of the Arkdale Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh & Ruby Keach & three infant siblings: Lee, Theodore & Rose.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Keach, daughter Julie (Robert) Goodhue, sons Danny Keach, Michael (Charmaine) Keach and David (Kathy) Keach, several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will take place at the East Arkdale Cemetery at a later date.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.