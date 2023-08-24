Kaul says Republicans can’t replace WEC administrator Wolfe

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Republican lawmakers can’t replace the head of the commission which administers elections in Wisconsin. The Democratic AG sent a letter to the director of the Legislative Council this week. Kaul said the six member Wisconsin Elections Commission has not voted to replace Meagen Wolfe, so the Senate can’t replace […] Source: WRN.com







