Kaul says opioids and meth continue to pose significant challenges

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says opioids and meth remain the most dangerous drugs in Wisconsin. As for medical marijuana, Kaul thinks the time is right to allow it here. “Personally I think we should move forward with legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin,” Kaul said in a year-end interview with WRN. “I think it’s the […]

Source: WRN.com





